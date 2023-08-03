PFL 7 weigh-in results, Jenkins vs Pinedo

PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo – 2023 Playoff airs live on ESPN+ from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Bubba Jenkins (21-6) of the United States and Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1) of Peru square off at featherweight.
In the co-main event, Josh Silveira (11-1) takes on Ty Flores (13-4) in an all-American contest at light heavyweight.
Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo airs on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.
PFL 7 – 2023 Playoff fight card
Main card
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo
- Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores
- Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade
- Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay
- Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs
Preliminary card
- Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar
- Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin
- Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman
- Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett
- Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell