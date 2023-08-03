PFL 7 weigh-in results, Jenkins vs Pinedo

PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo – 2023 Playoff airs live on ESPN+ from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Bubba Jenkins (21-6) of the United States and Jesus Pinedo (21-6-1) of Peru square off at featherweight.

In the co-main event, Josh Silveira (11-1) takes on Ty Flores (13-4) in an all-American contest at light heavyweight.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo airs on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.

PFL 7 – 2023 Playoff fight card

Main card

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary card