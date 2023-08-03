Subscribe
Terence Crawford’s dominant & history making TKO over Errol Spence Jr to air on Showtime

All Access: Spence vs. Crawford Epilogue to follow

Terence Crawford’s emphatic ninth-round TKO over Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night (July 29) on Showtime PPV, in which Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era, will premiere on Showtime and will be available on streaming on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, this Saturday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT giving fans another opportunity to witness what the Wall Street Journal called a “masterful performance” from Crawford, who also became the first male fighter to win the undisputed title in two weight classes.

Spence vs. Crawford will also be available on Paramount+ with Showtime on day of premiere.

In a newly released clip from inside the ring during the immediate aftermath of the fight, Crawford approaches Spence and tells him, “I appreciate you. You know why? Because if it wasn’t for you, this would never have happened. So I appreciate you. You’re a hell of a fighter.”

In addition, All Access: Spence vs. Crawford Epilogue will premiere immediately following the delayed telecast, capping a memorable buildup chronicled by the Emmy Award-winning series.

As an indication of the historical significance and magnitude of Saturday’s event, Episode One of All Access: Spence vs. Crawford has garnered 2.2 million views, while Episode Two has 1.8 million views on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel alone.

