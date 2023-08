UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.

In the five-round main event, 31-year-old former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen (16-4) of Aurora, Colorado goes up against his fellow-American 36-year-old No. 7-ranked contender Rob Font (20-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts. In the co-main event, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil takes on unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California, USA.

Also on the card, Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) of Nigeria and Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) of the United States go face to face at light heavyweight. As well, Gavin Tucker (13-2) of Canada and Diego Lopes (21-6) of Brazil square off at featherweight. In addition, Tanner Boser (20-10-1) of Canada and Aleksa Camur (6-2) of Bosnia meet at light heavyweight. Plus, Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) of Slovakia and Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) of Chile duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, August 6. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font from practically anywhere.

UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font fight card

The full UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Preliminary card