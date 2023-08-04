Stylebender, the much-anticipated New Zealand feature film about the journey of MMA superstar Israel Adesanya by director Zoë McIntosh (Dark Tourist, The World in Your Window), is set to hit Australian and Aotearoa cinemas on September 28, 2023. Earlier this year, the film had its international premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.

With unprecedented access to Israel and his team, the film was shot over a five-year period and incorporates exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, providing a captivating peek into the inner workings of Israel and the City Kickboxing world.

Stylebender (2023) Synopsis

Stylebender is an intimate look at Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based MMA champion, which goes beyond the octagon and delves deep into an unlikely fighter’s journey. Exploring Israel’s experiences of masculinity, bullying, mental health and the healing power of dance, the film is a poignant examination of the complex, electrifying and sometimes controversial figure known as ‘The Last Stylebender.’

Stylebender is a FluroBlack production, with filmmakers Fraser Brown (McLaren, Dawn Raid) Leela Menon (Dawn Raid, Mothers of the Revolution) and Tom Blackwell (The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!) at the helm, and with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant, and completed with funding from the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Recovery Fund.

Ahi will distribute the film in New Zealand and Australia.