Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz weigh-in results

Paul vs Diaz: Blockbuster boxing match at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) and Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) battle it out in the main event live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest features YouTuber turned pro boxer of Cleveland, Ohio up against former UFC star of Stockton, California, who makes his pro boxing debut. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at cruiserweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 6 live on DAZN and Kayo.

In the co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). In their first fight in September 2019, Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt. The world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Also on the card, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Chris Avila (3-1) squares off against Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) meets Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight and Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) faces Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title
  • Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton, 4 rounds, super lightweight

