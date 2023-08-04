UFC Nashville weigh-in results, Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font airs live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen (16-4) of Aurora, Colorado takes on No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 140-pound catchweight.
In the co-main event, former champion Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil faces unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California at strawweight.
Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.
UFC Nashville fight card
Main card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
- Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
- Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Preliminary card
- Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
- Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
- Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
- Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev