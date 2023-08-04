UFC Nashville weigh-in results, Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font airs live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen (16-4) of Aurora, Colorado takes on No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 140-pound catchweight.

In the co-main event, former champion Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil faces unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, California at strawweight.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.

UFC Nashville fight card

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Preliminary card