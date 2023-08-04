William Zepeda has his next fight date confirmed for Saturday, September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA where he defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Mercito Gesta. The pair squares of in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

“Mexican Independence Day weekend and boxing go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to bring fans a show September 16,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Zepeda is a relentless fighting machine who will be looking to showcase his skills on the biggest weekend in boxing. But Mercito Gesta is coming off the best victory of his career over a former world champion and is hungry for more. There will be fireworks between these two warriors.”

William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico won his previous bout in April by knockout in the second round against Jaime Arboleda. In October 2022, undefeated 27-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.

“I am very excited to be back in the ring in September, especially on such an important date for my country and for Mexican boxing,” said William Zepeda. “I know it will be another great fight for the Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry.”

Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines last fought in March when he defeated Diaz by split decision. In April 2022, 35-year-old former world title challenger earned a unanimous decision against Joel Diaz Jr.

“On September 16th, I can’t wait to get back in the ring against a tough fighter in William Zepeda,” said Mercito Gesta. “William is a rising star in our sport, and I’m honored to share the ring with him. The Mexico vs. Philippines rivalry will be action packed every round. To all my ‘No Mercy’ and boxing fans in the Philippines and around the world, don’t miss out on this great event. See you soon!”

In the co-main event unbeaten Victor Morales puts his WBA Intercontinental featherweight title on the line against Edwin Palomares. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

25-year-old Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington came out on top in April when he KO’d Diego De La Hoya in the second round and landed the belt. 27-year-old Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico last fought to a majority draw with Sebastian Tinoco Chavez in February.

Other bouts featured on Zepeda vs Gesta undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

In the UK and Australia, William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta airs live on Sunday, September 17.