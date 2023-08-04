Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce square off in the rematch live stream from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, September 23. The pair battles it out five months after Chinese southpaw defeated British heavyweight via sixth-round TKO. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) faces off Ricky Summers (19-3-1, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs), who at 6’6 and 275-plus pounds more than lives up to his nickname, captured an Olympic silver medal for his home country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He turned pro in 2014 and compiled a 24-0-1 record before losing a controversial decision to Filip Hrgovic last August. Less than eight months later, he faced Joyce at London’s Copper Box Arena, peppering the Brit with lefts until the ringside physician stopped the fight in round six due to the swelling engulfing Joyce’s right eye. Zhang snatched Joyce’s WBO interim world title in the process.

Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, hopes to exact revenge in his hometown. Before the first Zhang fight, “The Juggernaut” was known as boxing’s immovable force, stopping top contenders Carlos Takam, Daniel Dubois, and Joseph Parker during a five-fight knockout streak. Joyce turned pro in October 2017 and won the Commonwealth title in his fourth outing.

How to watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 23. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zhang vs Joyce 2 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, Zhang vs Joyce 2 airs live on Sunday, September 24 at 4 am AEST.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card

The current Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight card looks as the following: