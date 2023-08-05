Subscribe
HomeMMA

Aussie Chelsea Hackett submits Ky Bennett in successful MMA return at PFL 7 in San Antonio

PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo

MMANewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Chelsea Hacket submits Ky Bennett at PFL 7
Chelsea Hacket | PFL MMA

Chelsea Hackett made a successful return to action when she faced Ky Bennett at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. The women’s flyweight showcase bout was featured on the PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo card live on ESPN+. The Australian MMA fighter defeated her American opponent via rear-naked choke, forcing her to tap at 4 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.

With the victory by submission, Hackett made her first appearance inside the MMA cage after almost three years of layoff and improved to 4-1-1. Gold Coast’s 23-year-old also rebounded from her defeat suffered in November 2020 in Las Vegas, where she was stopped by Victoria Leonardo in the second round of their bout at Dana White’s Contender Series.

25-year-old Ky Bennett of Denver, Colorado dropped to 3-3. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

Chelsea Hackett submits Ky Bennett in Round 2

PFL 7 is headlined by 2023 Playoffs in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event, Bubba Jenkins of the United States goes up against Jesus Pinedo of Peru at featherweight. In the co-main event, 2022 semifinalist Joshua Silveira and Ty Flores square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight.

Get PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.