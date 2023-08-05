Chelsea Hackett made a successful return to action when she faced Ky Bennett at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. The women’s flyweight showcase bout was featured on the PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo card live on ESPN+. The Australian MMA fighter defeated her American opponent via rear-naked choke, forcing her to tap at 4 minutes and 42 seconds into the second round.

In Australia, the event aired on Saturday, August 5 live on Stan Sport.

With the victory by submission, Hackett made her first appearance inside the MMA cage after almost three years of layoff and improved to 4-1-1. Gold Coast’s 23-year-old also rebounded from her defeat suffered in November 2020 in Las Vegas, where she was stopped by Victoria Leonardo in the second round of their bout at Dana White’s Contender Series.

25-year-old Ky Bennett of Denver, Colorado dropped to 3-3. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

Chelsea Hackett submits Ky Bennett in Round 2

PFL 7 is headlined by 2023 Playoffs in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes. In the main event, Bubba Jenkins of the United States goes up against Jesus Pinedo of Peru at featherweight. In the co-main event, 2022 semifinalist Joshua Silveira and Ty Flores square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight.

