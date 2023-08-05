Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares date set for Oct 21 in Liverpool

Jack Catterall has his next fight date confirmed for Saturday, October 21 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England where he faces Jorge Linares. The contest features British former world title challenger defending his WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt against three-division world champion of Venezuelan. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Catterall vs Linares airs live stream on DAZN.

In his previous outing in May in Manchester, Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) defeated Darragh Foley by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 30-year-old of Chorley, Lancashire rebounded from the defeat suffered last February in Glasgow, Scotland where he dropped a split decision against Josh Taylor in his bid to claim the unified world title belts.

If successfully in his next fight, Catterall looks to face the winner of expected Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis showdown.

“It is an honour to share a ring with Jorge Linares,” said Catterall. “I’ve watched him come over to the UK on three occasions and win three times. He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons.”

“There is talk of a huge fight for me after this but it’ll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball – which I can’t afford to do at this stage of my career. It’s no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you’ll see the best version of me on October 21.”

Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) lost three bouts in a row. In his previous outing in November 2022, the 37-year-old of Barinas, Venezuela dropped a unanimous decision against Zhora Hamazaryan. Earlier in his career, “El Nino de Oro” held the WBC lightweight and featherweight titles, as well as the WBA super featherweight belt.

Linares previously fought in the UK, earning a pair wins by UD against Anthony Crolla and the 10th-round TKO over Kevin Mitchell.

“October 21 I’m back in the UK,” said Linares. “I’m full of emotion and ready to give everybody a spectacular performance against a tremendous opponent Jack Catterall. I just want everyone to know that I’m ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last Samurai is back, stronger than ever.”

In Australia, Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares airs live on Sunday, October 22.