Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Countdown Show airs live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5, leading to the pay-per-view card on DAZN.

In Australia, Paul vs Diaz airs on Sunday, August 6 live on DAZN and Kayo.

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) and former UFC star Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) square off in a ten-round boxing bout at cruiserweight. In the ten-round co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC).

Among the prelims, Kevin Newman (14-3-1, 9 KOs) takes on Quilisto Madera (14-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Jose Aguayo (0-1) faces Noel Cavazos (2-1) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Luciano Ramos (1-3) meets Cee Jay Hamilton in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Get the full fight card and start time.