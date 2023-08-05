Subscribe
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Countdown Show

Paul vs Diaz live from Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Countdown Show airs live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5, leading to the pay-per-view card on DAZN.

In Australia, Paul vs Diaz airs on Sunday, August 6 live on DAZN and Kayo.

In the main event, YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) and former UFC star Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) square off in a ten-round boxing bout at cruiserweight. In the ten-round co-main event, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC).

Among the prelims, Kevin Newman (14-3-1, 9 KOs) takes on Quilisto Madera (14-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Jose Aguayo (0-1) faces Noel Cavazos (2-1) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Luciano Ramos (1-3) meets Cee Jay Hamilton in a four-rounder at super lightweight.

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

