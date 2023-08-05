Subscribe
PFL 7 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Jenkins vs Pinedo

PFL 2023 Playoff

Stream PFL 7 Jenkins vs Pinedo live results from San Antonio
Bubba Jenkins and Jesus Pinedo go face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their main event bout at PFL 7, 2023 Playoff, at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX, USA on Friday, August 4, 2023 | PFL MMA

PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo airs live stream from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes, kicking off 2023 Playoff.

In the main event, top seeded Bubba Jenkins of the United States and fourth seeded Jesus Pinedo of Peru go face to face at featherweight. In the co-main event, 2022 semifinalist and number one seeded Joshua Silveira and Ty Flores square off in an all-American showdown at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, 2022 semifinalist and second seeded Gabriel Braga of Brazil and 2021 runner-up Chris Wade of the United States battle it out in another semifinal at featherweight. As well, 2021 runner-up and number two seed Marthin Hamlet of Norway and 2023 PFL Challenger Series contract winner Impa Kasanganay of the United States clash in a semifinal at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 5.

How to watch PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, August 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Sign up for ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo from practically anywhere.

PFL 7 results

Get PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo
  • Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores
  • Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade
  • Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay
  • Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary card

  • Thad Jean vs. Ali Omar
  • Desiree Yanez vs. Lisa Mauldin
  • Anthony Ivy vs. Carson Hardman
  • Chelsea Hackett vs. Ky Bennett
  • Billy Elekana vs. Chuck Campbell

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

