PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo airs live stream from Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX on Friday, August 4. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the featherweight and light heavyweight classes, kicking off 2023 Playoff.

In the main event, top seeded Bubba Jenkins of the United States and fourth seeded Jesus Pinedo of Peru go face to face at featherweight. In the co-main event, 2022 semifinalist and number one seeded Joshua Silveira and Ty Flores square off in an all-American showdown at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, 2022 semifinalist and second seeded Gabriel Braga of Brazil and 2021 runner-up Chris Wade of the United States battle it out in another semifinal at featherweight. As well, 2021 runner-up and number two seed Marthin Hamlet of Norway and 2023 PFL Challenger Series contract winner Impa Kasanganay of the United States clash in a semifinal at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 5.

How to watch PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo from practically anywhere.

PFL 7 results

Get PFL 7: Jenkins vs Pinedo full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

Josh Silveira vs. Ty Flores

Gabriel Braga vs. Chris Wade

Marthin Hamlet vs. Impa Kasanganay

Elvin Espinoza vs. Keoni Diggs

Preliminary card