White vs Garcia results, start time, live stream, how to watch – ShoBox

ShoBox: The New Generation live from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stream Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia live results from Bethlehem, PA
Jordan White and Eridson Garcia at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA, USA on August 4, 2023 | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Jordan White (14-1, 10 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (17-0, 11 KOs) battle it out on the top of ShoBox: The New Generation live stream from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA on Friday, August 4. The contest pits former amateur standout of Washington, DC against unbeaten prospect of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 5.

In the co-main event, undefeated prospect Paul Kroll (10-0-1, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles-based Guido Schramm (16-1-1, 9 KOs) of Moron, Argentina go face to face in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. The eight-round telecast opener features unbeaten Julian Gonzalez (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Reading, PA against undefeated Johnny Spell (8-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, PA at super featherweight.

How to watch Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, August 4
Time: 9 pm ET

Get Paramount+ with Showtime

UK & Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream White vs Garcia from practically anywhere.

White vs Garcia fight card

Get White vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Paul Kroll vs. Guido Emmanuel Schramm, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Julian Gonzalez vs. Johnny Spell, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Jordan White vs Eridson Garcia results

