Spence vs Crawford All Access – Epilogue Teaser

Showtime Sports has released an exclusive look at All Access: Spence vs Crawford Epilogue, which premieres Saturday, August 5 on Showtime, immediately following the delayed telecast of Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The sequence from the Emmy Award winning series gives audiences a glimpse into the star-studded spectacle that was the T-Mobile Arena on July 29.

The final episode of All Access: Spence vs Crawford series spotlights the drama of fight week and tension of fight night, along with providing never-before-seen footage of Terence Crawford’s masterful win against Errol Spence Jr.

An epic performance that unified the welterweight division for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era.