Alan Sanchez came out victorious when he faced his fellow-Mexican Angel Beltran at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The bout launched Paul vs Diaz PPV card live on DAZN.

After eight rounds at welterweight the scores were 77-75, 78-74 and 79-73.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Alan Sanchez of Fairfield, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco improved to 22-6-1, 10 KOs. Angel Beltran of Mexicali, Baja California dropped to 17-2, 10 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

