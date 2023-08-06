Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Amanda Serrano earns second win against Heather Hardy & retains undisputed title

Paul vs Diaz

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Amanda Serrano came out victorious when she faced her old rival Heather Hardy at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the PPV card, topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN.

Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt in September 2019. Their second contest also went the full distance. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 99-91, while two other judges had 100-90, all in favor of Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 34-year-old Brooklyn-based Amanda Serrano improved to 45-2-1, 30 KOs and made the second successful defense of her undisputed featherweight title. Brooklyn-born 41-year-old Heather Hardy dropped to 24-3, 4 KO, 1 NC, which snapped her two-win streak

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.