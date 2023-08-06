Amanda Serrano earns second win against Heather Hardy & retains undisputed title

Amanda Serrano came out victorious when she faced her old rival Heather Hardy at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the PPV card, topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN.

Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt in September 2019. Their second contest also went the full distance. After 10 rounds, one judge scored the fight 99-91, while two other judges had 100-90, all in favor of Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 34-year-old Brooklyn-based Amanda Serrano improved to 45-2-1, 30 KOs and made the second successful defense of her undisputed featherweight title. Brooklyn-born 41-year-old Heather Hardy dropped to 24-3, 4 KO, 1 NC, which snapped her two-win streak

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

