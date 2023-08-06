Subscribe
Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 fight canceled

Joshua vs Whyte 2

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 canceled
Dillian Whyte | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte no longer square off in the rematch at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. The fight between British former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic Gold medalist and Jamaica-born former world title challenger has been canceled due to failed drug test.

Matchroom made a formal announcement today.

“Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.”

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted.”

“Further information on the event will follow.”

Joshua and Whyte previously fought twice. Whyte won their first fight after three rounds of their amateur contest in 2009. Joshua claimed the win via seventh-round stoppage of their professional bout in 2015.

