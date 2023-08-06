Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Ashton Sylve stops William Silva in four rounds with body shots

Paul vs Diaz

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Ashton Sylve dominated and stopped William Silva when the pair squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The bout was featured on the PPV card, topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN.

The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. “H2O” claimed the win by knockout, dominating and stopping his opponent with body shots.

The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by knockout, 19-year-old Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California improved to 10-0, 9 KOs and remained undefeated. 36-year-old William Silva of Sao Paulo, Brazil dropped to 30-5, 18 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.