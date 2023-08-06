Ashton Sylve stops William Silva in four rounds with body shots

Ashton Sylve dominated and stopped William Silva when the pair squared off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The bout was featured on the PPV card, topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN.

The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. “H2O” claimed the win by knockout, dominating and stopping his opponent with body shots.

The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by knockout, 19-year-old Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California improved to 10-0, 9 KOs and remained undefeated. 36-year-old William Silva of Sao Paulo, Brazil dropped to 30-5, 18 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.