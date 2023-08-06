Asu Almabaev came out on top in his official Octagon debut on Saturday, August 5, when he faced Ode Osbourne at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The promotional newcomer from Almaty, Kazakhstan defeated his opponent from Kingston, Jamaica via rear-naked choke.

The flyweight bout was stopped at 3 minutes and 11 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, 29-year-old Almabaev improved to 18-2 and secured his 14th win in a row. 31-year-old Osbourne dropped to 12-6, 1 NC.

“UFC, I am a new star,” Almabaev said post-win. When asked to comment on his previous statement to become a champion in 2025, he responded: “If I said that, it will be that. Hello to my family and my friends. Thank you.”

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

