Best Shots: Jake Paul scores decision against Nate Diaz in 10-round boxing bout

Jake Paul bests Nate Diaz by unanimous decision, scores knockdown along the way

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in their boxing bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul put on a show as he defeated the combat sports icon and former UFC star, Nate Diaz, on Saturday, August 5 live on DAZN. “The Problem Child’s” victory rocked the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as fans went wild.

Paul (7-1, 5 KOs) earned his seventh professional boxing win against Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1, boxing) after the two settled their long standing rivalry in a 10-round faceoff.

In a unanimous decision victory, Paul knocked down Diazin the fifth round with a vicious left hook, as the two 185 lbs fighters traded a furious series of blows back and forth across rounds.

Paul showcased his new, advanced repertoire as he proved his continued growth as a fighter, while Diaz showed off his skill in his first professional boxing bout, taking Paul the full distance. The scores were: 97-92, 98-91, 98-91.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul makes his ring walk ahead of his boxing bout against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing bout against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in their boxing bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz in his bout against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul victorious over Nate Diaz
Jake Paul victorious over Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz post-fight
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz post-fight at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul with his team
Jake Paul with his team post-fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions
Nate Diaz with his team
Nate Diaz with his team post-fight against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

