Jake Paul put on a show as he defeated the combat sports icon and former UFC star, Nate Diaz, on Saturday, August 5 live on DAZN. “The Problem Child’s” victory rocked the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as fans went wild.

Paul (7-1, 5 KOs) earned his seventh professional boxing win against Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1, boxing) after the two settled their long standing rivalry in a 10-round faceoff.

In a unanimous decision victory, Paul knocked down Diazin the fifth round with a vicious left hook, as the two 185 lbs fighters traded a furious series of blows back and forth across rounds.

Paul showcased his new, advanced repertoire as he proved his continued growth as a fighter, while Diaz showed off his skill in his first professional boxing bout, taking Paul the full distance. The scores were: 97-92, 98-91, 98-91.

Jake Paul makes his ring walk ahead of his boxing bout against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing bout against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in their boxing bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Nate Diaz in his bout against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul victorious over Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz post-fight at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul with his team post-fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Nate Diaz with his team post-fight against Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

