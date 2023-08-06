Subscribe
Carlston Harris sleeps Jeremiah Wells in third round at UFC Nashville

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

Parviz Iskenderov

Carlston Harris put Jeremiah Wells to sleep when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. The Guyanese MMA fighter claimed the win against his American opponent via anaconda choke.

The welterweight bout was stopped by the referee at 1 and 50 into the third round. Wells didn’t tap.

With the victory by submission, 36-year-old Carlston Harris of Skeldon, Guyana improved to 19-5 and secured his second win in a row. 36-year-old Jeremiah Wells of West Hazleton, Pennsylvania dropped to 12-3-1, which snapped his six-win streak.

Carlston Harris puts Jeremiah Wells to sleep

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card results.

