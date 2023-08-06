Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Chris Avila beats fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens in boxing match

Paul vs Diaz

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov

Chris Avila took the victory against fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens, when the pair battled it out at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest was featured on the PPV card, headlined by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for six rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 59-55, 59-55 and 60-54.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 30-year old Chris Avila of Stockton, California improved to 4-1 and secured his fourth win in a row. 37-year-old Jeremy Stephens of Des Moines, Iowa dropped to 0-1-1.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.