Chris Avila took the victory against fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens, when the pair battled it out at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest was featured on the PPV card, headlined by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for six rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. In the end, the scores were 59-55, 59-55 and 60-54.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 30-year old Chris Avila of Stockton, California improved to 4-1 and secured his fourth win in a row. 37-year-old Jeremy Stephens of Des Moines, Iowa dropped to 0-1-1.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

