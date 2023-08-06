Subscribe
Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font full fight video highlights

Sandhagen earns five-round decision against Font at UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font squared off in the main event of UFC Nashville live stream on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. The all-American contest featured former interim bantamweight title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender of Aurora, Colorado up against No. 7 of Leominster, Massachusetts.

The scheduled for five rounds 140-pound catchweight bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of “Sandman”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 31-year-old Cory Sandhagen improved to 17-4 and secured his third win in a row. 36-year-old Rob Font dropped to 20-7.

In his post-fight interview Sandhagen said he wanted to face the winner of the bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The pair battles it out in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

Check out Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card results.

