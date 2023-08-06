Subscribe
Diego Lopes submits Gavin Tucker in first round at UFC Nashville

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

Diego Lopes collected his first win inside the Octagon when he faced Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. The Brazilian featherweight defeated his opponent from Canada via armbar.

The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 38 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 28-year-old Diego Lopes improved to 22-6 and rebounded from the defeat suffered in his UFC debut in May when he dropped a unanimous decision against Movsar Evloev. 37-year-old Gavin Tucker dropped to 13-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card results.

