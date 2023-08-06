Subscribe
Dustin Jacoby drops & stops Kennedy Nzechukwu in first round at UFC Nashville

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

Parviz Iskenderov

Dustin Jacoby claimed a dominant win when he faced Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. The American light heavyweight defeated his opponent from Nigeria via TKO.

Jacoby dropped Nzechukwu to the canvas with a one-two combination and finished him with a series of hammer fists. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Dustin Jacoby improved to 19-7-1 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. Kennedy Nzechukwu dropped to 12-4, which snapped his three-win streak.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card results.

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

