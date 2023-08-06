Subscribe
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz full fight video highlights

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live from Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz squared off in the main event live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest featured YouTuber turned pro boxer up against former UFC star. The pair battled it out on the top of fight card titled “Ready 4 War”.

The scheduled for 10 rounds cruiserweight bout, contested at 185 lbs, went the full distance. Paul was active from the beginning of the bout, scored a knockdown in Round 5, but slowed down as the final rounds approached. Diaz had his moments of success. In the end, one judge scored the fight 97-92, while two other judges gave 98-91, all in favor of “The Problem Child”.

With the victory by unanimous decision Jake Paul improved to 7-1, 4 KOs. The 26-year-old of Cleveland, Ohio also rebounded from the defeat suffered in February, when he dropped a split decision against Tommy Fury.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA), who made his pro boxing debut, suffered his first defeat inside the squared circle. The 38-year-old southpaw of Stockton, California won his final bout inside the UFC Octagon last September by submission in the fourth round against Tony Ferguson.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

Check out Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz full fight video highlights below.

Paul vs Diaz full fight video highlights

Nate Diaz moments way.

Final words from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul makes his ring walk.

Here comes Nate Diaz.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

