Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz post-fight press conference

Paul vs Diaz live from Dallas, Texas

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz post-fight press conference follows their highly anticipated boxing bout live on DAZN from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The pair squares off in the 10-round clash, contested at 185 lbs.

In Australia, Paul vs Diaz airs live on Sunday, August 6.

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) looks to get back to winning ways, after he dropped a split decision against Tommy Fury in February. Former UFC star Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) makes his pro boxing debut.

Also on the card, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her title against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC). The world championsip bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card results.

