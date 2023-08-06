Subscribe
Paul vs Diaz results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on PPV from Dallas, Texas

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live results from Dallas, Texas
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA on Saturday, August 5, 2023 | Ester Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in the main event boxing fight live stream on PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest pits YouTuber turned pro boxer against former UFC star. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight, contested at 185 lbs. The event is titled “Ready 4 War”.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 6.

Cleveland’s 26-year-old Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is out for redemption, after his first career loss in February, when he dropped a split decision against Tommy Fury. Stockton’s 38-year-old southpaw Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) makes his pro boxing debut, following his final bout inside the UFC Octagon last September, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round.

The co-main event features Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion and undisputed featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) up against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC) of Brooklyn, NY. Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt in September 2019. Their second bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Paul vs Diaz PPV undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) of Stockton, California and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) of Des Moines, Iow battle it out in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City, Iowa go face to face in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco and Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California meet in an all-Mexican eight-round clash at welterweight.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, August 5
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT

Order PPV on DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo
Date: Sunday, August 6
Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Prelims: 8:15 am AEST / 6:15 am AWST

Order PPV on Kayo

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN and FITE
Date and time vary by location
Respective schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title
  • Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz results

Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

