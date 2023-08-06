Jake Paul and Nate Diaz square off in the main event boxing fight live stream on PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The contest pits YouTuber turned pro boxer against former UFC star. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight, contested at 185 lbs. The event is titled “Ready 4 War”.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 6.

Cleveland’s 26-year-old Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is out for redemption, after his first career loss in February, when he dropped a split decision against Tommy Fury. Stockton’s 38-year-old southpaw Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) makes his pro boxing debut, following his final bout inside the UFC Octagon last September, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round.

The co-main event features Puerto Rico’s seven-weight world champion and undisputed featherweight titleholder Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) up against old rival and former world champion Heather Hardy (24-2, 4 KO, 1 NC) of Brooklyn, NY. Serrano defeated Hardy by unanimous decision and claimed her WBO belt in September 2019. Their second bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Paul vs Diaz PPV undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve (9-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against William Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, former MMA fighters Chris Avila (3-1) of Stockton, California and Jeremy Stephens (0-0-1) of Des Moines, Iow battle it out in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Shadasia Green (12-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and Olivia Curry (7-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City, Iowa go face to face in a ten-rounder at super middleweight. Kicking off the action, Alan Sanchez (22-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco and Angel Beltran Villa (17-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California meet in an all-Mexican eight-round clash at welterweight.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, August 6

Time: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Prelims: 8:15 am AEST / 6:15 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN and FITE

Date and time vary by location

Respective schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Paul vs Diaz fight card

Get Paul vs Diaz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s undisputed featherweight title

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz results