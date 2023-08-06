Shadasia Green improved her unbeaten record when she faced Olivia Curry at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. One judge scored the fight 99-91 and two other judges had 100-90, all in favor of former Team USA member and standout college basketball star.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 33-year-old Shadasia Green of Paterson, New Jersey improved to 11-0, 11 KOs. Olivia Curry of Iowa City, Iowa dropped to 7-2, 2 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 6.

