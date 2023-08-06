Tatiana Suarez improved her unbeaten record when she faced Jessica Andrade at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. The scheduled for three rounds women’s strawweight bout didn’t go the full distance.

TUF winner of the United States defeated former champion of Brazil via guillotine choke. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 31 seconds into the second round after the tap.

With the victory by submission, No. 10-ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez of Covina, California updated her record to 11-0 and remained undefeated. No. 5 Jessica Andrade of Umuarama, Brazil dropped to 24-12 and suffered her third straight defeat.

TATIANA SUAREZ SUBMITS JESSICA ANDRADE IN ROUND 2 ? #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/710gjDLsea — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 6, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 6.

