UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.

In the main event, former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen (16-4) of Aurora, Colorado faces No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font (20-6) of Leominster, Massachusetts at 140-pound catchweight.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s former champion Jessica Andrade (24-11) goes up against California’s unbeaten TUF winner Tatiana Suarez (10-0) at strawweight.

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font results.