Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Nashville results – Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5.

The main event is a five-round all-American bantamweight bout between former interim title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (16-4) and No. 7 Rob Font (20-6). The co-main event is a three-round women’s strawweight bout between former champion and No. 5 Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil and unbeaten TUF winner and No. 10 Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of the United States.

Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) of the United States and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) of Nigeria square off at light heavyweight. As well, Diego Lopes (21-6) of Brazil and Gavin Tucker (13-2) of Canada battle it out at featherweight.

In addition, Tanner Boser (20-10-1) of Canada and Aleksa Camur (6-2) of Bosnia go head to head at light heavyweight. Plus, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) of Chile and Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) of Slovakia duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.

How to watch UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 5
Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Sign up for ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, August 6
Main Card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font results

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
  • Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Preliminary card

  • Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
  • Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
  • Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
  • Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream on PPV on Main Event on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.