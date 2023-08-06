UFC Nashville results – Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5.

The main event is a five-round all-American bantamweight bout between former interim title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (16-4) and No. 7 Rob Font (20-6). The co-main event is a three-round women’s strawweight bout between former champion and No. 5 Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil and unbeaten TUF winner and No. 10 Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of the United States.

Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) of the United States and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) of Nigeria square off at light heavyweight. As well, Diego Lopes (21-6) of Brazil and Gavin Tucker (13-2) of Canada battle it out at featherweight.

In addition, Tanner Boser (20-10-1) of Canada and Aleksa Camur (6-2) of Bosnia go head to head at light heavyweight. Plus, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) of Chile and Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) of Slovakia duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, August 5

Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, August 6

Main Card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font results

Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Preliminary card