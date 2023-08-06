UFC Nashville results – Sandhagen vs Font

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, August 5.
The main event is a five-round all-American bantamweight bout between former interim title challenger and No. 7-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (16-4) and No. 7 Rob Font (20-6). The co-main event is a three-round women’s strawweight bout between former champion and No. 5 Jessica Andrade (24-11) of Brazil and unbeaten TUF winner and No. 10 Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of the United States.
Also on the card, Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) of the United States and Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) of Nigeria square off at light heavyweight. As well, Diego Lopes (21-6) of Brazil and Gavin Tucker (13-2) of Canada battle it out at featherweight.
In addition, Tanner Boser (20-10-1) of Canada and Aleksa Camur (6-2) of Bosnia go head to head at light heavyweight. Plus, Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4) of Chile and Ludovit Klein (19-4-1) of Slovakia duel at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 6.
How to watch UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 5
Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, August 6
Main Card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font results
Get UFC Nashville: Sandhagen vs Font full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
- Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
- Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker
- Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
Preliminary card
- Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
- Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley
- Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja
- Ode Osbourne vs. Asu Almabaev