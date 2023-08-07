Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez battle it out in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. The contest features three-weight world champion defending his WBO junior lightweight title againt fellow-Mexican and two-division world champion. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

28-year-old Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed via ninth-round TKO against Liam Wilson in February. 32-year-old Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales won his previous bout in May by unanimous decision against Adam Lopez and got back to winning ways, after suffering his first career defeat against Shakur Stevenson in their super featherweight title unification.

The co-main event pits undefeated Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of West Covina, California against unbeaten Diego Torres (17-0, 16 KOs) of Zapopan, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In the main card opener U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tulare, California faces off Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez tickets

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez tickets to witness all the action at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12 are on sale.

Navarrete vs Valdez tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 12. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez in UK, Australia & other countries

Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, August 13. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Navarrete vs Valdez from practically anywhere.

Navarrete vs Valdez undercard

Among the bouts featured on Navarrete vs Valdez undercard, 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) and Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) square off in a 10-round all-Mexican contest at junior welterweight. As well, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Vargas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California faces Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado of Palau, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Sergio Leon Rodriguez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona by way of Hermosillo, Mexico takes on Eduardo Ayala (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona by way of Sacramento, California in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Antonio Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa goes up against Dajuan Calloway (7-2, 7 KOs) of Warrensville Heights, Ohio in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Also in action, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (9-0-1, 8 KOs) of Ventura, California is in a six-round junior welterweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Navarrete vs Valdez fight card

The current Navarrete vs Valdez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Navarrete’s WBO junior lightweight title

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Willie Jake Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard