Spence vs Crawford: All Access Epilogue – Full Episode

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford squared off in a historic showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair battled it out for the first in history undisputed 147-pound title live on Showtime PPV.

All Access: Spence vs Crawford – Epilogue goes behind the scenes with the undefeated welterweight champions in their highly anticipated clash.

The contest featured undefeated 33-year-old Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York bringing to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight belts.

Unbeaten 35-year-old former undisputed super lightweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska entered the squared circle holding the WBO 147-pound strap.

In Australia, Spence vs Crawford aired on Sunday, July 30 live on Main Event on Kayo.