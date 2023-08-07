UFC Vegas 78 fight card – Vicente Luque vs Rafael dos Anjos

UFC Vegas 78 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 12. The main event is a five-round welterweight bout between Vicente Luque of the United States and Rafael dos Anjos of Brazil.

Vicente Luque (21-9-1) makes his Octagon return after a year of layoff and looks to get back to winning ways. The 31-year-old native of Westwood, New Jersey was last in action in August 2022, when he was KO’d by Geoff Neal in the third round. In April the same year, No. 10-ranked contender dropped a unanimous decision against Belal Muhammad.

Rafael dos Anjos (32-14) last fought in December 2022 when he submitted Bryan Barberena in the second round. In June 2022, the 38-year-old former UFC lightweight champion of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro was stopped by Rafael Fiziev in the fifth round, which snapped his two-win streak.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson of the United States and Hakeem Dawodu of Canada. 39-year-old Swanson (28-13) of Palm Springs, California is coming off the defeat by TKO in the second round against Jonathan Martinez. 32-year-old Dawodu (13-3-1) of Calgary, Alberta lost his previous bout in September 2022 by unanimous decision against Julian Erosa.

Also on the main card, Khalil Rountree Jr. (12-5) and Chris Daukaus (12-6) square off in an all-American clash at light heavyweight. Plus, Polyana Viana (13-5) and Iasmin Lucindo (14-5) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s strawweight. In addition, AJ Dobson (6-2) of the United States takes on Tafon Nchukwi (6-3) of Cameroon and Josh Fremd (10-4) faces fellow-American Jamie Pickett (13-9) at middleweight.

Among the prelims, JP Buys (9-5) of South Africa goes up against Marcus McGhee (7-1) of the United States at bantamweight, Terrance McKinne (13-6) and Mike Breeden 10-5) go face to face in an all-American battle at lightweight and Francis Marshall (7-1) duels fellow-American Isaac Dulgarian (5-0) at featherweight.

As well, Josh Parisian (15-6) of the United States squares off against Martin Buday (12-1) of Slovakia at heavyweight, Jaqueline Amorim (6-1) of Brazil faces off Montserrat Conejo (10-2) of Mexico at women’s strawweight and Da’Mon Blackshear (13-5-1) meets Brady Hiestand (8-2) in an-American contest at bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Juliana Miller (4-2) of the United States takes on Luana Santos (5-1) of Brazil duel at women’s flyweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs dos Anjos card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo

A.J. Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee

Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden

Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Brady Hiestand

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

In Australia, UFC Vegas 78: Luque vs dos Anjos airs live on Sunday, August 13.