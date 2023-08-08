Subscribe
BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge fight week schedule in Albuquerque, how to watch & start time

BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge

Bare KnuckleNews
Newswire
BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge
John Dodson in his bout against Jarod Grant | BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, August 11 with BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge fight card live from Tingley Coliseum. A series of open to the public events has been scheduled for the Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring.

Fans can watch BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked JR Ridge, (3-1) battle it out for the first ever BKFC flyweight title. In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall goes up against Gee Perez, (3-0). The full lineup can be found below.

The list of fight week events includes the final pre-fight press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins.

BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge schedule

Wednesday, August 9 – Press Conference

Location: Dave and Buster’s
Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Bldg 201, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Time: 4 pm MT

Thursday, August 10 – Weigh-in

Location: Tingley Coliseum
Address: 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Time: 6 pm MT

Friday, August 11 – Fight Day

Location: Tingley Coliseum
Address: 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Doors open: 5 pm MT
Prelims: 6 pm MT
Main card: 7 pm MT

BKFC 48 fight card

The current BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge – BKFC flyweight title
  • Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez
  • Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez
  • Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda
  • Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway
  • Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas
  • Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze
  • Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah
  • Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Prelims

  • Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy
  • Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez
  • Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.

