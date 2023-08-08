Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, August 11 with BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge fight card live from Tingley Coliseum. A series of open to the public events has been scheduled for the Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring.

Fans can watch BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off an hour earlier.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked JR Ridge, (3-1) battle it out for the first ever BKFC flyweight title. In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall goes up against Gee Perez, (3-0). The full lineup can be found below.

The list of fight week events includes the final pre-fight press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins.

BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge schedule

Wednesday, August 9 – Press Conference

Location: Dave and Buster’s

Address: 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Bldg 201, Albuquerque, NM 87110

Time: 4 pm MT

Thursday, August 10 – Weigh-in

Location: Tingley Coliseum

Address: 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Time: 6 pm MT

Friday, August 11 – Fight Day

Location: Tingley Coliseum

Address: 300 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Doors open: 5 pm MT

Prelims: 6 pm MT

Main card: 7 pm MT

BKFC 48 fight card

The current BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge fight card looks as the following:

Main card

John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge – BKFC flyweight title

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Prelims

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.