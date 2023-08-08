Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 57 fight card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 1

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 1 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 8. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Cesar Almeida (3-0), who holds a victory over Alex Pereira in their second kickboxing bout in December 2013, and Lucas Fernando (9-1) square off in an all-Brazilian clash at middleweight. Also on the card, Tom Nolan (5-0) of Australia and Bogdan Grad (11-1) of Austria go face to face at lightweight.

As well, Kevin Szaflarski (11-1) of Poland goes up against Caio Machado (7-1-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. Plus, Payton Talbott (5-0) meets his fellow-American Reyes Cortez Jr. (7-2) at bantamweight. In addition, Victor Dias (11-2) of Brazil and Kevin Borjas (8-1) of Peru duel at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 57 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 57 from practically anywhere.

In Australia, the event airs live on Wednesday, August 9 at 9 am AEST.

DWCS 57 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 57 fight card looks as the following:

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando
  • Tom Nolan vs. Bogdan Grad
  • Kevin Szaflarski vs. Caio Machado
  • Payton Talbott vs. Reyes Cortez
  • Victor Dias vs. Kevin Borjas

