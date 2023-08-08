Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez go face to face in the main event at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. The contest features former world champion from Puerto Rico up against Nicaraguan contender. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout airs live on Showtime. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 13.

30-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) of Manati, Puerto Rico won his previous bout last October by technical decision against Gary Antonio Russell and secured his second straight victory. 25-year-old Melvin Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs) of Miami, Florida by way of Managua, Nicaragua last fought in November 2022, when he took a split decision against Jobert Alvarez and earned his eighth win in a row.

The co-main event pits undefeated 26-year-old Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland against unbeaten 30-year-old Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Kicking off the action, 22-year-old Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland goes up against unbeaten 36-year-old two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez tickets

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 12 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD are on sale.

Rodriguez vs Lopez tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez start time in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, August 12. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez start time in UK & Australia

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez live stream information for the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, August 13. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Rodriguez vs Lopez from practically anywhere.

Rodriguez vs Lopez undercard

Among the bouts featured on Rodriguez vs Lopez undercard, Marcus Browne (24-2, 16 KOs) of Staten Island, New York faces off Adrian Taylor (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight. As well, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana takes on Jonathan Lopez Marcano (8-0-2, 4 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico in a 10-rounder at bantamweight.

Plus, Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) of Panorama City, California meets Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 25 KOs) of Travnik, Bosnia And Herzegovina in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Jesse Hart (28-3, 22 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania duels Elio Heraldo Trosch (15-10-2, 7 KOs) of Barranqueras, Argentina in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the card, Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) of Thornton, Colorado battles Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs) of Catarman, Philippines in a eight-rounder at bantamweight. Daniel Blancas (6-0, 4 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin squares off against Devaun Lee (11-9-1, 6 KOs) of Jamaica, Queens, New York in a six-rounder at super middleweight. In addition, David A. Whitmire (2-0, 1 KOs) of Washington, DC fights Jordy Tientcheu (0-1) of Monroe, Michigan by way of Yaounde, Cameroon in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant IBF bantamweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard