Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez is back in the ring on Saturday, August 12 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona where he challenges fellow-Mexican and three-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete for his WBO junior lightweight title. Ahead of the event, Top Rank hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring the 32-year-old native of Nogales, Sonora in his bout against Miguel Berchelt.

Valdez challenged Berchelt for his WBC super featherweight title in February 2021 in Las Vegas. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell.

Valdez dethroned Berchelt, claiming the win by knockout in the 10th round. With the victory he became a new titleholder and two-division world champion.

Boxing fans watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez live stream on ESPN+.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 13.