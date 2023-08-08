Puerto Rico’s former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez and Nicaraguan contender Melvin Lopez battle it out for the vacant IBF bantamweight title, headlining a three-fight card live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. A full lineup of the undercard action has been confirmed today, pitting Michael Angeletti against Jonathan Lopez Marcano on the top of YouTube-streamed prelims.

In the co-main event, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces Kent Cruz of Saint Louis, Missouri in a 10-rounder at super lightweight. The 10-round welterweight telecast opener features Travon Marshall of Landover, Maryland up against two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre of Barcelona, Venezuela.

Also featured on the Showtime Boxing Countdown a 10-round middleweight bout between Jose Benavidez Jr and Sladan Janjanin. Plus, former title challenger Damien Vazquez meets Jeronil Borres in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Michael Angeletti vs Jonathan Lopez Marcano

A highly skilled technician with blazing speed, Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) has upped his competition in recent outings, dominating the previously unbeaten Jeremy Adorno in October 2022 before stopping the experienced Michell Banquez in round eight of their May clash on Showtime Boxing Countdown. Originally from New Orleans and now training in Spring, Texas, Angeletti carries a six-fight knockout streak into Saturday night.

He faces Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Lopez (8-0-2, 4 KOs), who will be fighting in the U.S. for the second time as a pro. The 26-year-old made his U.S. debut in February, fighting fellow unbeaten Eduardo Diogo to an entertaining majority draw.

Jose Benavidez Jr vs Sladan Janjanin

Phoenix’s Jose Benavidez Jr (27-2-1, 18 KOs) is the older brother of unbeaten two-time world champion David Benavídez and is trained by his father Jose Sr. A long-established contender, Benavídez moved up to super welterweight after dropping a 2018 world title challenge to Terence Crawford and most recently lost a close decision to two-division champion Danny Garcia last July.

He will take on the 32-year-old Sladan Janjanin (36-15, 26 KOs), who won his most recent outing via decision in April. A native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Janjanin has fought in 14 different countries, often facing top contenders and rising prospects, including a point’s loss to former interim champion Martin Murray in 2019.

Damien Vazquez vs Jeronil Borres

The 26-year-old southpaw Damien Vazquez (16-3-1, 9 KOs) was born in Thornton, Col. and now fights out of Las Vegas. The younger brother of former two-time champion Israel Vázquez, he challenged Brandon Figueroa for a 122-pound world title in September 2020. After dropping an August 2021 showdown against former champion Rau’shee Warren, Vázquez returned to the ring in March by stopping Francisco Bonilla Zambrano in three rounds.

He will be opposed by the 28-year-old Jeronil Borres (12-8-2, 6 KOs), who has fought professionally since 2014. Representing Catarman, Camiguin, Philippines, Borres most recently dropped an April clash against unbeaten Abraham Perez.

Rodriguez vs Lopez non-televised prelims

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature Philadelphia’s Jesse Hart (28-3, 22 KOs) facing Argentina’s Elio Trosch (15-10-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash. As well, Washington, D.C.-born prospect David Whitmire (2-0, 1 KO) steps in for a four-round super welterweight bout against Jordy Tientcheu (0-1).

In addition, unbeaten super middleweight Daniel Blancas (6-0, 4 KOs) battles New York’s Devaun Lee (11-9-1, 6 KOs) for six-rounds of action. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Lopez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant IBF bantamweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Kent Cruz, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Gabriel Maestre, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Michael Angeletti vs. Jonathan Lopez Marcano, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Jose Benavidez Jr vs. Sladan Janjanin, 10 rounds, middleweight

Damien Vazquez vs. Jeronil Borres, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Non-televised prelims