Anthony Joshua has a new opponent for his fight on Saturday, August 12 at The O2 Arena in London, England where he faces Robert Helenius. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on DAZN.

Former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion was initially scheduled to face old rival Dillian Whyte. The bout fell off due to failed drug test.

Watford, Hertfordshire’s 33-year-old Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) last fought in April when he earned a unanimous decision against Jermaine Franklin. With the victory he got back to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats against reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“This wasn’t in the script,” said Joshua. “I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) was in action early August when he stopped Mika Mielonen in the third round. The 39-year-old of Mariehamn, Finland by way of Stockholm, Sweden made successful ring return after he was stopped by former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the first round last October.

“I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12,” said Helenius. “I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!”

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius start time

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 at 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 13 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Joshua vs Helenius undercard

Among the bouts featured on Joshua vs Helenius undercard, IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) faces undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) of Australia. The winner is expected to earn a chance to challenge Ukraine’s unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) takes on Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs). Plus, Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) and Harry Armstrong (5-1-1) battle it out for the vacant Southern Area heavyweight belt.

Also on the card, Campbell Hatton (12-0, 5 KOs) and Tom Ansell (10-4, 2 KOs) square off at super lightweight. George Liddard (3-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Bas Oosterweghel (5-1, 3 KOs) at middleweight. Brandon Scott (5-0, 1 KO) fights Louis Norman (14-13-1, 2 KOs) at featherweight. Maiseyrose Courtney (3-0) duels Gemma Ruegg (7-7, 1 KO) at super flyweight.

Joshua vs Helenius fight card

The current Joshua vs Helenius fight card looks as the following: