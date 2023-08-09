Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius pre-fight press conference

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius battle it out at live on DAZN from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, Joshua vs Helenius airs live on Sunday, August 13.

The contest features Anthony Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs), British former two-time unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs), contender of Mariehamn, Finland by way of Stockholm, Sweden. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Helenius took the fight on a short notice, replacing Dillian Whyte.

Among Joshua vs Helenius undercard bouts, IBF mandatory heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Australia’s undefeated contender Demsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs). The winner of the 12-round showdown is expected to earn a shot at Ukraine’s unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Also on the card, two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) goes up against Gerald Washington (20-5-1, 13 KOs). Plus, Johnny Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) and Harry Armstrong (5-1-1) square off for the vacant Southern Area heavyweight belt.