BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge press conference

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, August 11 with BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge taking place at Tingley Coliseum. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night.

Ahead of the event, the fighters host a final pre-fight press conference, preview their bouts and go face to face.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked JR Ridge (3-1) battle it out for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title. In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall squares off against Gee Perez (3-0).

Fans can watch BKFC 48 live stream on FITE.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.