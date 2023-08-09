Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 1 results

Dana White's Contender Series 57

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 8. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Cesar Almeida (3-0) and Lucas Fernando (9-1) go face to face in an all-Brazilian contest at middleweight. Among other bouts, Tom Nolan (5-0) of Australia faces Bogdan Grad (11-1) of Austria at lightweight, Kevin Szaflarski (11-1) of Poland takes on Caio Machado (7-1-1) of Brazil at heavyweight and Payton Talbott (5-0) meets fellow-American Reyes Cortez Jr. (7-2) at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 9.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 9.

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 start time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 8
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Date: Wednesday, August 9
Time: 9 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 57 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando
  • Tom Nolan vs. Bogdan Grad
  • Kevin Szaflarski vs. Caio Machado
  • Payton Talbott vs. Reyes Cortez
  • Victor Dias vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 57 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

