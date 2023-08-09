Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 1 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 8. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Cesar Almeida (3-0) and Lucas Fernando (9-1) go face to face in an all-Brazilian contest at middleweight. Among other bouts, Tom Nolan (5-0) of Australia faces Bogdan Grad (11-1) of Austria at lightweight, Kevin Szaflarski (11-1) of Poland takes on Caio Machado (7-1-1) of Brazil at heavyweight and Payton Talbott (5-0) meets fellow-American Reyes Cortez Jr. (7-2) at bantamweight.

Plus, Payton Talbott (5-0) and Reyes Cortez Jr. (7-2) square off in an all-American clash at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Victor Dias (11-2) of Brazil goes up against Kevin Borjas (8-1) of Peru at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 9.

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, August 8

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Date: Wednesday, August 9

Time: 9 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 57 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 57 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Cesar Almeida vs. Lucas Fernando

Tom Nolan vs. Bogdan Grad

Kevin Szaflarski vs. Caio Machado

Payton Talbott vs. Reyes Cortez

Victor Dias vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 57 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.