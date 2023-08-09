Logan Paul makes his ring return on Saturday, October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, where he faces Dillon Danis. The pair squares off as part of the double main event at a special edition of X Series live stream on DAZN.

On the top of fight card, KSI (1-0) goes up against Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs).

In his previous outing in June 2021, Logan Paul (0-1) faced Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in the eight-round exhibition match. Westlake, Ohio-born 28-year-old made his pro boxing debut against KSI in November 2019, following their amateur bout in August 2018.

“Almost two years after fighting the greatest boxer of all time, I am so pumped to return to the boxing ring on October 14, for this monster Misfits show,” Logan Paul said. “Manchester, I hope you are ready for a night you will never forget, because The Prime Card is delivering in a big way, with KSI and I on either side of a double main event.”

“The world has seen the energy, athleticism and showmanship I’ve brought to WWE, but this October I plan on reminding everyone that I can bring it to boxing too.”

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) was expected to face KSI in January 2023 in London, but withdrew from the bout. The 29-year-old native of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey won a pair of bouts in Bellator MMA by submission in the first round against Max Humphrey and Kyle Walker in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

“I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world,” Dillon Danis said. “It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control and it’s my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Other bouts featured on the MF & DAZN X Series card are expected to be announced shortly.