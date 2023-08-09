Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis co-headlines X Series on Oct 14 in Manchester

MF & DAZN: X Series

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Logan Paul makes ring return against Dillon Danis at X Series in Manchester
Jake Paul in his exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, USA on June 6, 2021 | Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions

Logan Paul makes his ring return on Saturday, October 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, where he faces Dillon Danis. The pair squares off as part of the double main event at a special edition of X Series live stream on DAZN.

On the top of fight card, KSI (1-0) goes up against Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KOs).

In his previous outing in June 2021, Logan Paul (0-1) faced Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) in the eight-round exhibition match. Westlake, Ohio-born 28-year-old made his pro boxing debut against KSI in November 2019, following their amateur bout in August 2018.

“Almost two years after fighting the greatest boxer of all time, I am so pumped to return to the boxing ring on October 14, for this monster Misfits show,” Logan Paul said. “Manchester, I hope you are ready for a night you will never forget, because The Prime Card is delivering in a big way, with KSI and I on either side of a double main event.”

“The world has seen the energy, athleticism and showmanship I’ve brought to WWE, but this October I plan on reminding everyone that I can bring it to boxing too.”

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) was expected to face KSI in January 2023 in London, but withdrew from the bout. The 29-year-old native of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey won a pair of bouts in Bellator MMA by submission in the first round against Max Humphrey and Kyle Walker in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

“I couldn’t care less what Logan Paul has done in the WWE, because when he is in the boxing ring, he is in a completely different world,” Dillon Danis said. “It’s a world of pain, a world where he doesn’t have control and it’s my world, not his. On October 14, in Manchester, Logan Paul is getting beat down.”

Other bouts featured on the MF & DAZN X Series card are expected to be announced shortly.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.