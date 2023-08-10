Bellator 298 weigh-in results, Storley vs Ward

Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former interim welterweight champion and No. 1-ranked Logan Storley (14-2) faces No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6).

In the co-main event, former interim heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) takes on No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC).

Get Bellator 298 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Saturday, August 12.

Bellator 298 fight card

Main card

Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez

Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

Prelims