Bellator 298 weigh-in results, Storley vs Ward

Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former interim welterweight champion and No. 1-ranked Logan Storley (14-2) faces No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6).

In the co-main event, former interim heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) takes on No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC).

Get Bellator 298 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In the UK and Australia, Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Saturday, August 12.

Bellator 298 fight card

Main card

  • Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez
  • Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov

Prelims

  • Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates
  • Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish
  • Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco
  • Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova
  • Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim
  • Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz
  • Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Josh Hill vs. Kasum Kasumov
  • Marcirley Alves da Silva vs. Jerrell Hodge
  • Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo
  • Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford

