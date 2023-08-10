Bellator 298 weigh-in results, Storley vs Ward

Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Showtime from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD on Friday, August 11. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former interim welterweight champion and No. 1-ranked Logan Storley (14-2) faces No. 8 Brennan Ward (17-6).
In the co-main event, former interim heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) takes on No. 3 Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC).
Get Bellator 298 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In the UK and Australia, Bellator 298: Storley vs Ward airs live on Saturday, August 12.
Bellator 298 fight card
Main card
- Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry
- Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
- James Gallagher vs. James Gonzalez
- Sidney Outlaw vs. Islam Mamedov
Prelims
- Lucas Brennan vs. Weber Almeida
- Enrique Barzola vs. Jaylon Bates
- Diana Avsaragova vs. Justine Kish
- Vladimir Tokov vs. Jairo Pacheco
- Dayana Silva vs. Katerina Shakalova
- Sullivan Cauley vs. Hamza Salim
- Alfie Davis vs. Aalon Cruz
- Leandro Higo vs. Nikita Mikhailov
- Josh Hill vs. Kasum Kasumov
- Marcirley Alves da Silva vs. Jerrell Hodge
- Jordan Oliver vs. Andrew Triolo
- Michael Blockhus vs. Eli Mefford