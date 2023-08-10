BKFC 48 Albuquerque weigh-in results, Dodson vs Ridge

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to New Mexico on Friday, August 11 with BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge taking place at Tingley Coliseum. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch BKFC 48 live stream on FITE.

In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked Joshua Ridge (3-1) battle it out for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title. In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall takes on Gee Perez (3-0).

Get BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 48 fight card

Main card

John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge – BKFC flyweight title

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Prelims

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.