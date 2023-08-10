BKFC 48 Albuquerque weigh-in results, Dodson vs Ridge

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to New Mexico on Friday, August 11 with BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge taking place at Tingley Coliseum. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Fans can watch BKFC 48 live stream on FITE.
In the main event, No. 2-ranked John Dodson (2-0) and No. 1-ranked Joshua Ridge (3-1) battle it out for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title. In the co-main event, actor and social media influencer Bryce Hall takes on Gee Perez (3-0).
Get BKFC 48: Dodson vs Ridge full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
BKFC 48 fight card
Main card
- John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge – BKFC flyweight title
- Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez
- Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez
- Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda
- Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway
- Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas
- Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze
- Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah
- Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates
Prelims
- Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy
- Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez
- Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, August 12.