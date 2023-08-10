Claressa Shields next MMA fight expected in PFL PPV Super Fight Division

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-division boxing world champion and two-division undisputed titleholder, Claressa Shields re-signed with Professional Fighters League. She is expected to comepete in the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, alongside Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, Shane Burgos, Amanda Serrano, among others.

“It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women’s boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “Claressa and the PFL share a fighter first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome ‘The GWOAT’ back to the PFL and the sport of MMA.”

Shields made her mixed martial arts debut in June 2021 in Atlantic City, where she stopped Brittney Elkin in the third round. In her previous MMA bout in October the same year in Hollywood, Florida, the 28-year-old native of Flint, Michigan dropped a split decision against Abigail Montes.

“I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can’t wait to return to The PFL SmartCage,” said Claressa Shields. “My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display.”

In her previous boxing bout in June in Detroit, Shields scored a unanimous decision against Maricela Cornejo and retained her middleweight title.