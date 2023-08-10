Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez square off live on ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, August 12. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

The contest features three-weight world champion Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) of San Juan Zitlaltepec defending his WBO junior lightweight title against fellow-Mexican and two-division world champion Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon goes up against his compatriot Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) of Leon, Guanajuato. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at junior welterweight.

In the main card opener, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (5-0, 5 KOs) of Tulare, California takes on Willie Jake Jr (11-3-2, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

