Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez battle it out live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

The contest features Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs), former world champion of Manati, Puerto Rico, up against Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs), contender of Miami, Florida by way of Managua, Nicaragua. The pair squares off for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland takes on unbeaten Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

In the telecast oepenrs, Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland faces unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

