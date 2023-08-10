Subscribe
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs Melvin Lopez final pre-fight press conference

Rodriguez vs Lopez for vacant IBF bantamweight title in Oxon Hill, MD

Emmanuel Rodriguez and Melvin Lopez battle it out live on Showtime from The Theater at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD on Saturday, August 12. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 13.

The contest features Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs), former world champion of Manati, Puerto Rico, up against Lopez (29-1, 19 KOs), contender of Miami, Florida by way of Managua, Nicaragua. The pair squares off for the vacant IBF bantamweight title. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland takes on unbeaten Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight.

In the telecast oepenrs, Travon Marshall (8-0, 7 KOs) of Landover, Maryland faces unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Barcelona, Venezuela. The contest is scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight.

Get Rodriguez vs Lopez full fight card and start time.

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

